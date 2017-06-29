A proposal to build a 30-storey residential high-rise in Edmonton's Oliver neighbourhood was rejected by city council Wednesday.

Developer Westrich Pacific Corporation and design company Stantec were proposing the 90-metre-high building on 99th Avenue and 111th Street.

The Oliver Community League opposed the tower, which was to be located on two former single-family-home lots.

"The height of 30 storeys is incredibly high on a very small and narrow lot," community league treasurer Mary McPhail told CBC News Wednesday.

The high-rise was proposed directly north of a condo building and south of the Edmonton General Hospital. (Stantec)

The tower would have cast a shadow on the neighbouring area, which includes a seniors' residence and the Edmonton General Hospital, McPhail added.

"In Edmonton ... when there's not a lot of sunlight in winter, we think that would have a real impact on residents and those at the Edmonton General."

Before city council voted 8-3 to block the application, David Sanche, a managing partner with Westrich, said the 165-unit proposal was family-friendly with 18 three-bedroom apartments, one four-bedroom unit and 111 two-bedroom units, close to Grandin elementary school.

Sanche described the location as "exceptional" for potential tenants.

"The attraction is … view protection on all sides, the adjacency to the river valley," Sanche said Wednesday.

"The safety of the neighbourhood, the schools, the amenities, the fact that you're one LRT stop from ICE District, but you're living in a park, in a tree-lined street."

He said the tower was proposed within 200 metres of the Grandin LRT station.

'It doesn't belong'

"It doesn't belong in the middle of a block in the middle of Oliver," said Michael Kahn, representing the condo board for the adjacent Madison building.

"If the building goes ahead as proposed, there will be about one and a half metres between the balconies [of the two buildings]. So if I were to lay down as a six-foot-two man, I would actually be able to reach across the two balconies."

Sanche acknowledged that some people in the Madison condo building would be affected, but explained that the company is trying to offset the close proximity by putting in 40-foot-tall trees, removing balconies from the lower units, and green screening the windows.

City planners didn't approve of the proposed tower, either.

Oliver Community League treasurer Mary McPhail, said the proposed tower would be better suited for a major roadway like Jasper Avenue. (Mary McPhail)

City staff said it did not support the bylaw required to rezone the lot. The high rise would not improve the neighbourhood's livability, staff said, referring to the proposal as an "overdevelopment on a small site," and not compatible with the dense, mature neighbourhood of Oliver.

McPhail noted that normally taller towers are on major roadways, such as Jasper Avenue.

"You'll notice if you walk around, particularly in the Grandin part of Oliver, you'll have 20-storey towers but they'll be offset by trees or shrubbery. So it still creates a community, [a] walkable feel."

Simon O'Byrne, an urban planner with Stantec, said infill developments like this one are inevitably controversial, but this is the direction he believes the city must go in.