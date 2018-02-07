A Cenovus worker is dead after an incident involving a hauling truck Tuesday night at a northeastern Alberta oilsands site.

The worker was killed at the Christina Lake site, about 150 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, Cenovus said in a statement on Wednesday.

The worker was fatally injured around 10:30 p.m. while a drilling rig was being moved on site, Cenovus said.

The identity of the worker has not been released. The deceased was employed by one of Cenovus's third-party contracting companies.

Calgary-based Cenovus said it has notified the appropriate authorities and is conducting a full investigation into the incident.

No further details were provided by the company.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the worker's family, friends and co-workers," reads a statement from Cenovus.

Christina Lake, about 350 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, is a steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAG-D) operation which first began production in 2002.