Edmonton Oilers sign winger Ty Rattie to 1-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed winger Ty Rattie to a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

Rattie, 25, was signed as a free agent by the club in the off-season

The Canadian Press ·
Vancouver Canucks' goalie Anders Nilsson makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Ty Rattie during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on April 7, 2018. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

The Airdrie, Alta., native put up nine points during an 11-game audition alongside Oilers star centre Connor McDavid down the stretch. He went pointless in three other games this season.

The full terms of the agreement were not announced.

Rattie, 25, was signed as a free agent by the club in the off-season. He also spent parts of the 2017-18 campaign with Edmonton's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, recording 43 points in 53 games.

He was originally drafted 32nd overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2011 draft.

