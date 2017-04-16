Heading out to watch the Oilers take on the Sharks tonight? You might also want to watch where you park.

The city has implemented "no stopping zones" downtown and on Whyte Avenue for all Oilers playoff games, both at home and away.

This means drivers won't be able to stop or park their cars on Whyte Avenue between 109th Street and Gateway Boulevard, and on Jasper Avenue between 109th Street and 97th Street between 7 p.m. and midnight on game nights.

Cars parked or stopped in these areas will be ticketed and towed.

The rule is meant to ensure fans' safety and the smooth flow of traffic, the city said in a media release.

The Oilers are in San Jose tonight for their third playoff game against the Sharks. The teams are currently tied in the first round.

The game starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the watch party at Rogers Place tonight are still available through Ticketmaster. Doors open at 6 p.m.