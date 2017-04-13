At least two Edmonton Oilers fans went home happy.

Though most Edmonton fans were crestfallen after the Oilers overtime loss to the Sharks, David and Tanya Idzan were all smiles.

Or at least they can dry their tears with a pile of cash.

The Edmonton couple won $336,995 in a record 50/50 jackpot in Game 1, Wednesday night.

Officials with the Oilers Entertainment Group say it's the biggest 50/50 jackpot in team history.

Congrats to David & Tanya Idzan tonight's #Oilers 50/50 winners of $336,995 with ticket 159559C! Thank you for supporting @RMHCNA! pic.twitter.com/fhKrPaJ8du — @Oil_Foundation

Beyond the packed stands for the Oilers return to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, the jackpot became $76,125 richer when the winning ticket in the March 2 game went unclaimed.

Before the Idzans' windfall, the largest 50/50 jackpot in Edmonton Oilers history was $154,167 in September 2015.

A 20-year-old oilfield worker won $348,534 at an Eskimos game in 2014.

The proceeds of Wednesday's 50/50 draw go the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Alberta.