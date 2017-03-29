No, that wasn't all a dream — the Oilers have made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Now the organization is trying to make it a little easier for fans to get tickets to playoff games with a last-minute ticket alert program.

Tickets for all possible Round 1 home games go on sale Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. They're expected to sell quickly, but fans can sign up for free to the Last Minute Ticket Alert on the Oilers website ro receive email alerts when any last-minute tickets are released.

When more tickets are released, subscribers will receive an email containing a link to a password-protected page where the tickets can be purchased, the Oilers Entertainment Group said in a news release Wednesday.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.