The beleaguered Edmonton Oilers are dealing with another bad break, announcing Thursday that forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has been placed on injured reserve.

The team didn't specify how Nugent-Hopkins was injured but there is speculation he was hurt by a hit from Brayden McNabb in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights last Saturday.

Nugent-Hopkins left the game early with an upper-body injury.

The 24-year-old has 16 goals and 15 assists this season. His 31 points put him third in team scoring behind Leon Draisaitl, with 36 points, and Connor McDavid, with 52.

Forward Iiro Pakarinen, who was waived back in early December, has been called up from from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

Pakarinen, 26, has appeared in 18 games with the Oilers this season, posting one assist and four penalty minutes.



The six-foot-one, 215-pound forward, has appeared in 18 games for Bakersfield this season, posting 13 points and two penalty minutes. Pakarinen has registered five power play goals, ranking him second on the Condors.

The Oilers will end their bye week by hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Place.