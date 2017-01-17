The second annual Hockey Helps Kids Charity Cup video competition, which pairs an Oilers player with students from an Edmonton junior high school, kicked off at Rogers Place Tuesday afternoon.

Students from St. Edmund, John D. Bracco, Highlands and Father Michael Troy created two-minute long videos to promote local charities.

Voting during the month-long campaign is open to the public. The winning video will be awarded $25,000 to donate to a charity of the students' choice.

The three other charities all receive $10,000 through a donation by Hockey Helps Kids.

Last year's winning charity was the Zebra Child Protection Centre.