Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl has signed an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $8.5 million, the team announced Wednesday.

The 21-year old is now signed through the 2024-25 season.

In his third National Hockey League season, Draisaitl set career highs with 77 points, 29 goals and 48 assists.

He was second in team scoring behind Connor McDavid and ranked eighth among all NHL scorers.

The six-foot-one, 216-pound forward tied for the team lead with 27 power play points and also had five game-winning goals, three in overtime. His 27 power play points ranked tied for eighth in the NHL.

He led the Oilers in scoring during the 2017 playoffs, posting six goals and 10 assists in 13 games.

Over 191 career regular season games with the Oilers, Draisaitl has 137 points, 50 goals and 87 assists.

The young German star was selected by the Oilers in the first round, 3rd overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.