Defenceman Brandon Davidson is coming back to the Edmonton Oilers after the team claimed him off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

The Oilers announced the move Sunday after hanging on to beat the Flames Saturday night in Calgary.

Davidson, 26, has appeared in 13 games with Montreal this season, posting one assist, nine penalty minutes and a -3 plus-minus rating.



The 6'2", 208-pound native of Taber, AB, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the sixth round, 162nd overall, of the 2010 NHL draft.



He appeared in 91 games with the Oilers from 2014-17, posting 13 points (5G, 8A).

On the eve of the NHL trade deadline in February, Davidson was dealt to the Canadiens in exchange for forward David Desharnais, who then went to the New York Rangers in July.

Overall, Davidson has now played in 114 NHL games, with 16 points (5G, 11A) and 49 penalty minutes.

Also Sunday, the Oilers announced defenceman Ryan Stanton has been assigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.