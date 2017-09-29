The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is seeking video taken by anyone who witnessed a police encounter on Whyte Avenue the evening of the Oilers' first playoff game last spring.

A 27-year-old man alleges his arm was broken during interaction with Edmonton police the night of April 12, 2017.

ASIRT wants to know if anyone witnessed the interaction between the man and police.

The Oilers played the San Jose Sharks that night at Rogers Place.

Edmonton police were patrolling late that night when they saw two men jaywalking across Whyte Avenue between 105th and 106th streets, ASIRT said in a news release Friday.

Police gave a 27-year-old man a ticket for jaywalking and then after further observation, arrested him for public intoxication.

He was handcuffed, put into a police transport van and later released.

The man's lawyer later contacted Edmonton police to say his client had a broken arm from the police interaction.

ASIRT investigators said the incident happened between 11:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. They're asking anyone who may have recorded the interaction on a mobile device to contact them.

ASIRT has jurisdiction over all sworn police officers in Alberta. It investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.