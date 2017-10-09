Rookie winger Kailer Yamamoto will dress tonight against the Winnipeg Jets, as the Oilers look to put a sloppy weekend loss behind them and improve on their 1-1 record.

With the NHL season now in week two, the Oilers need to play better Monday at Rogers Place when they face a high-powered Jets offence, still looking for a breakout game.

The talk of the Oilers training camp when he unexpectedly made the team, Yamamoto played 6:33 in the opener against Calgary but was a healthy scratch in Vancouver.

Selected 22nd overall in the 2017 draft, the winger is listed at a generous five-foot-eight and 154 pounds.

"He'll get minutes," coach Todd McLellan said after Monday's optional skate. "Whoever he gets minutes with, he'll have to be productive. Yamo is going to have to be a little more confident now in game two. The jitters are gone. He's playing at home again."

The Jets dropped their first two games of the season to the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But this team, led by Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers, is expected to score a lot of goals.

"You can see all the weapons they've got in front," Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson said. "They're a very, very dangerous team."

The Oilers are coming off Saturday's 3-2 loss in Vancouver, and everyone from the coach down knows they have to be better.

As the league gets younger, faster and more competitive, wins get harder to come by, and losses that cost two points in October can haunt a team come April.

"It's never too early," said Larsson, named an alternate captain last week. "No one is really happy with how the last game ended. We have to fix it, quick. That's what good teams do."

Jets have 'a lot of threats,' McDavid says

Team captain Connor McDavid, held off the score sheet Saturday after opening the season with a hat trick against the Flames, said special teams weren't good enough against the Canucks and the stakes will be even higher against the Jets if the parade to the penalty box continues.

"They have a lot of good shooters," he said. "Scheif[ele] in the middle, Laine on the outside and [Dustin] Byfuglien working the top. They've got a lot of threats, so it's tough to key on one guy. But obviously Laine's got a shot that's pretty special."

The second overall pick in 2016 NHL Entry Draft used that lethal shot to score 36 goals last year in his rookie season.

McLellan said his team worked hard on Saturday but gave up too many good scoring chances against the Canucks.

The strategy Monday to limit the Jets powerplay chances will be a simple one, he said.

"The first thing we do is we don't go to the box seven times, like we did in Vancouver. I can give you a hundred different schemes for penalty kill, but if we're in the box seven times, they're going to get one, maybe two. And that puts you in a deep hole right off the bat.

"Our best penalty kill will be smart checking and keeping our sticks on the ice during five-on-five play."

Slepyshev to play first NHL game this year

Anton Slepyshev was at the morning skate Monday and practised the day before on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic.

The winger will see his first NHL action tonight against the Jets after he missed the entire pre-season with an ankle injury.

The Oilers winger started his season Friday in the American Hockey League, where he had six shots on net in a losing effort against the Stockton Heat.

Recalled from Bakersfield over the weekend, the big Russian was asked if he feels physically ready to play.

"I'm 100 per cent ready," he said. "No excuses."

McLellan said he expects Slepyshev to play hard and use his heavy shot.

"To me he looks confident. He looks sure of himself, right now. But he's a month behind."

Drafted in the third round in 2013 with the 88th pick overall, Slepyshev played 11 games with the Oilers in 2015-16 and managed a single assist. He scored 13 goals and had eight assists with the AHL Condors that year.

Last year, Slepyshev spent half the season with the Oilers. In 41 games, he only had 55 shots on goal and tallied four goals and six assists.

In a dozen playoff games he fired 16 shots and scored three goals, including a game winner.

Against the San Jose Sharks in the first round he scored on a nice breakaway goal in game six. He was credited with a wacky goal in the second round against Anaheim, when he went hard to the blue paint and got rewarded after a centring pass hit him and caromed into the net.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.