Crews are cleaning up an oil spill at an Enbridge storage facility in Strathcona County.

Oil leaked into a storm pond on an adjacent site and then into a creek, the National Energy Board said in a news release Monday.

The leak has been controlled and the oil contained, the release said. There is no estimate of the volume of oil that leaked.

The board reports there were no injuries, no fire, no evacuations and no risk to the public.

The board said its staff is on site and will verify that Enbridge "conducts an adequate and appropriate clean-up and remediation of any environmental impacts caused by the incident."

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has also deployed a team of investigators. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence, it said in a news release.

Last month an Enbridge pipeline in the same vicinity leaked 200,000 litres of oil condensate after a third party struck the line during construction.