Southbound lanes of Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray remained partially closed Tuesday after a collision that resulted in a 50,000-litre oil spill.

Only one southbound lane was open as crews continued their clean-up efforts, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police responded to a collision at 3:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 63 near Hangingstone River, 50 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

A tanker truck carrying oil had stopped on the side of the road because of mechanical issues.

Another truck travelling southbound hit the tanker truck, causing the oil spill.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of Monday's collision between a tanker truck and another truck on Highway 63 near Hangingstone River. (David Thurton/CBC)

No other vehicles were involved and no serious injuries were reported to police.

No charges are pending, RCMP said.