Edmonton Oil Kings winger Davis Koch scored the first goal at Saturday night's game against the Prince Albert Raiders, but instead of exchanging high-fives, hockey fans tossed thousands of teddy bears onto the ice.

That's thousands as in 14,122 bears — a record for the annual event supporting Santas Anonymous.

And to make the night even more fun, the Oil Kings went on to defeat the Raiders 4-1, ending a 12-game losing streak in front of a sold-out Rogers Place crowd of 18,102.

This was the 11th year for the teddy bear toss. The toys will go to children in need at Christmas.

"We love to see families making a tradition of giving to less fortunate children," Lana Nordlund, executive director of Santas Anonymous, said in a news release. "Giving back is so important to instill in children."

Oil Kings players wore speciality holiday jerseys during the game, which were later auctioned off to raise money for Santas Anonymous.

Every year, Santas Anonymous staff and volunteers ensure more than 25,000 children wake up on Christmas morning with a new toy under the tree, the Oil Kings said.

"The Teddy Bear Toss partnership with the Edmonton Oil Kings is instrumental in ensuring that each of the 25,000 children's gift packages is complete with a soft, huggable plush toy," Nordlund said.