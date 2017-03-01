Police are seeking help from the public to find a man who has been missing since the Fort McMurray wildfire in May 2016.

Charles Bastien, 55, was believed to have been working in the oil industry and staying in a camp outside of Fort McMurray.

He hasn't been in contact with his family since the wildfire.

Family members notified RCMP in early February that he was missing, Cpl. Erika Laird said Wednesday.

His disappearance is the only active missing person investigation related to the wildfire, Laird said.

"He was working up in Fort McMurray, as far as we know, in the oil industry," she said.

"It was reported to us that he was staying in a camp and we're still determining exactly where that was — in which camp it was."

Laird said she couldn't say if the camp was an oilfield work camp or something else, such as a campground.

The investigation is still in its early stages, she added. "We have many avenues that we're still investigating."

Bastien is described as Caucasian, five feet nine inches tall and 180 pounds, with blond/grey hair and green eyes. He speaks English and French.

He has lived in Edmonton, and has also spent "significant amounts of time" living in Quebec and Ontario, Laird said.

In October 2014, Bastien was featured in a CBC News story. At the time, he was an inmate at the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre, nearing the end of a sentence for mischief and uttering threats.

With other inmates, Bastien created a mural on the walls of the jail's Native cultural room.

"[Art] tells me that I'm not the bad person or low-life," Bastien told CBC at the time.

"I produce something like that and I say, 'Did I do that?'"