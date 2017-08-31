Detectives from the Edmonton Police Service are investigating after an armed EPS officer allegedly fired shots on Whyte Avenue Wednesday night.

Police were dealing with a stolen vehicle investigation near a convenience store near 99th Street and Whyte Avenue when the incident occurred, police said in a news release early Thursday morning.

Around 10:15 p.m. one of the Southwest Division officers on the scene allegedly fired their gun, police said.

No one died in the altercation, said police spokesperson Noreen Remtulla.

Investigators did not provide any further details on the shooting, but said a suspect driver remains at large.

Police are looking for an older model, four-door, white Ford F-350 diesel truck and its driver.

The director of law enforcement was notified of the officer-involved shooting and advised Edmonton detectives to continue with their investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.