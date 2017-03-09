A shooting involving an Edmonton police officer in a southwest neighbourhood is under investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The shooting happened Thursday in the Hodgson neighbourhood near 23rd Avenue and Rabbit Hill Road.

Investigating @edmontonpolice officer-involved shooting in SW #yeg. No further information available at this time. — @ASIRT_AB

A senior officer with the Edmonton Police Service is scheduled to read a statement at 4 p.m. MT.

