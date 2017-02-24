The first police officers on the scene of a stabbing rampage at the Loblaws warehouse three years ago encountered utter chaos.

Soon after Sgt. Michael Dreilich pulled up to the building, he came across two men bleeding from stab wounds.

"There was nothing but fear and chaos," he said. "The best way to describe it is, absolute terror."

Dreilich was testifying in Court of Queen's Bench on Friday at the trial of Jayme Pasieka, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and four counts each of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Pasieka, 32, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

While police had reports that Pasieka had fled the scene before they arrived, Dreilich said at that time he didn't know that for sure.

He told court he walked through a narrow corridor that led to a huge, cavernous warehouse where dozens of men and women worked. He followed the blood stains on the concrete floor until he found another officer.

"He was on all fours. He had his fingers in a male's body trying to hold in as much blood as possible," Dreilich said.

Two men died that day, Feb. 28, 2014.

Fitzroy Harris was 50. Thierno Bah was 41.

Court has previously heard from several Loblaws workers who described chaos and confusion that erupted when word spread that "the night shift guy" was stabbing people.

'And then we ran'

Many remained confused, until they saw bleeding colleagues. Men started running through the long aisles, to the cafeteria, where they saw Pasieka armed with knives.

Then they ran outside.

Saliou Bah told court he was outside with several colleagues when Pasieka emerged from the building. He was dressed in black, military-style clothing and carried two knives.

"He came out of the building, he passed his car, he tried to come to us," Bah said. "And then we run."

Pasieka eventually returned to his 1999 Ford Explorer and drove away from the warehouse, at 161st Street and 121A Avenue.

Defence lawyer Peter Royal asked Bah about a statement he gave to police, in which he said, "Pasieka was a weird guy, or there was something wrong with him."

Bah, who had worked at Loblaws for several years, said he had never seen Pasieka speak to anyone. He said Pasieka would sometimes smile and laugh to himself while eating lunch.

"A normal person ... will try to have conversations with other people," Bah said.

Crown prosecutor Kimberly Goddard told the jury at the start of the trial that the case will hinge on whether Pasieka intended to kill the men, and whether the killings were planned and deliberate.

Witnesses have described the way Pasieka looked that day in various ways.

Const. Clay Hilbert was one of officers who arrested Pasieka in his vehicle on the other side of the city later that afternoon.

"He was calm and co-operative," Hilbert told court.

Hilbert said Pasieka appeared to understand his instructions and cautions. Pasieka declined to call a lawyer.

Asked if Pasieka appeared to have difficulty understanding his instructions, Hilbert said, "No."