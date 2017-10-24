Like a siren song, the office-wide email calls to you with promises of birthday cake, retirement doughnuts or promotion pizza.

Your dedication to a healthy diet forgotten, you lose yourself in a boss-mandated moment of unadulterated gluttony.

Yes, it can be hard to escape the lure of the office groaning board. Free snacks can create a frenzy in any workplace.

"Having those snacks that are always in the workplace lunchroom, nibbling away during the day can definitely lead to weight gain," said Lisa Podlecki, a registered dietitian and owner of Oak Tree Nutrition in Edmonton.

'Willpower or being weak'

"I don't honestly think it ever comes down to willpower or being weak. What we see, we tend to want. Out of sight, out of mind."

The temptation factor is strong, and has been well-documented in pop culture classics like Office Space and Seinfeld. And there's plenty of real-world research to back it up, Podlecki said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

Women reportedly eat 100,000 calories worth of office snacks at their desks a year, according to a recent study by Kallø, a U.K purveyor of rice cakes that gathered responses from 1,000 women who work in offices.

In a 2002 study, researchers at the Cornell University food lab gave secretaries containers of Hershey's kisses and recorded how many they ate.

When the candies were on the desks, they ate 48 per cent more than they did if they were placed just two metres away.

When the containers were see-through instead of opaque, they ate about two extra kisses per day.

It's no secret that all those high-calorie office perks are probably making you pack on pounds. But how do you resist?

Just having snacks readily available could be the problem, said Podlecki. Add in stress, multitasking and the everyday office doldrums, and you have a perfect storm for office snackery.

No mindless munching

Stress can cause the body to crave simple carbs, said Podlecki.

She suggests hungry office workers pause before eating another piece of birthday cake.

"If it's stress or boredom or you're tired, then do something else that might actually satisfy that emotion," said Podlecki.

"Maybe taking a break, going for a walk or talking to somebody. And if you're actually hungry, then maybe have a snack that you packed on your own."

Packing your own snacks will act as an insurance policy against the arrival of unexpected office snacks. But make sure it's something you actually like.

A kale salad (if that's not your thing) may have a hard time stacking up against free cheesecake or a slice of pizza.

And if you do indulge, don't give yourself a guilt trip, said Podlecki.

"I think it really comes to mindful eating," said Podlecki, noting that eating "purposefully" will help keep portions under control and the occasional office binge in check.

"Just pause before you eat and ask yourself what you really want. And if you really want that piece of cake, then it comes down to really enjoying it as well."

Listen to Edmonton AM with host Mark Connolly, weekday mornings at CBC Radio One, 93.9 FM in Edmonton. Follow the morning crew on Twitter @EdmAMCBC.