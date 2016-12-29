Edmonton nursing graduate Rachael Longridge died of "multiple sharp forced injuries," according to autopsy results released Thursday by the medical examiner.

Longridge, 21, died Dec. 23 after sustaining severe injuries at her home in Edmonton's Sherbrooke neighbourhood.

Her mother, Christine Longridge, 50. is charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police are not disclosing the weapon used but sources told CBC News it was a knife.

Christine Longridge remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 10.