Five people were arrested in Nisku Monday morning after emerging from a two-vehicle collision fully nude.

RCMP say the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. on Township Road 510 in the industrial park south of Edmonton.

One vehicle hit the ditch. Five people, who police say were "not clothed" in the –8 C weather, were taken into custody. Four of them were taken to hospital.

"Preliminary investigation leads RCMP to believe that this collision was not accidental," RCMP said in a news release.

Drugs or alcohol, or both, are believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, police said.

Cpl. Laurel Scott couldn't offer more details on the collision, and couldn't explain why those arrested emerged from the collision without clothes.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Leduc RCMP.