Alberta premier urges Ottawa to back Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is asking the federal government to put its money where its mouth is on the Trans Mountain project.

Faced with stubborn opposition in B.C. and an ultimatum from Kinder Morgan, Notley suggested Sunday the Alberta government might invest in the pipeline.

The federal government should be willing to do the same, Notley said Tuesday.

"They put a lot of money on the table for Bombardier, they put a lot of money on the table for GM when the auto industry went into crisis," Notley said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"They've stepped up for other industries in other parts of the country and the workers that rely on those industries to support their families, and our view is that they're going to have to do it here soon."

Notley pitched the idea of backing the pipeline expansion after Kinder Morgan announced it is suspending all non-essential spending on the project in an effort to reduce the risk to its shareholders.

Notley said Tuesday Alberta government officials are working with the Houston-based company, but declined to provide details, saying she did not want to "negotiate through the media."

Kinder Morgan Canada's CEO Steve Kean, speaking to analysts on Monday, said he was open to the idea but added that the company still needs clarity on building through B.C.

'Now is the time'

Kinder Morgan gave Ottawa a deadline of May 31 to convince the company and its investors the pipeline can prevail.

Federal cabinet ministers are gathering Tuesday at an emergency meeting to find a way to convince Kinder Morgan to go forward with the project.

The project was approved by the Trudeau government 17 months ago.

"They approve the pipeline," Notley said. "They want it to get built, but obviously the game they're playing in B.C. is genuinely putting this project at risk at this point and so now is the time for the federal government to actually step in.

"We're hoping they'll come out with a more concrete plan at the end of this process."

We're getting to a really critical point. - Rachel Notley

Alberta is willing to do anything to keep the pipeline on track, but the likelihood that her government can single handedly salvage the project is unlikely, Notley said.

The federal government can force the B.C. government to "back off" either through the courts, legislative changes or by "backstopping the financial risk" to Kinder Morgan investors, Notley said.

"We're getting to a really critical point," Notley said. "I don't know why they didn't move faster, but I do know that they have the ability to do it now and fix this problem, and they need to.

"Ultimately [the pipeline] has a much bigger national implication in terms of how we function as a country. It's time the federal government come in and act like the federal government."