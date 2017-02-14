From deflecting an unrelenting torrent of social media attacks to seeing her face on a golf tournament target, Rachel Notley holds the distinction of being the most threatened premier in Alberta history.

Statistics released by Alberta Justice show Notley was subject to 412 incidents of what's termed inappropriate contact and communication between Jan. 26, 2016 — when tracking of such incidents began — to Dec. 19, 2016.

Twenty-six files were forwarded to police for review and possible investigation, according to Alberta Justice.

Other information provided by Alberta Justice shows that Alberta premiers faced a total of 55 non-social media threats from 2003 until the end of 2015.

That includes threats made against Notley and former premiers Ralph Klein, Ed Stelmach, Alison Redford and Jim Prentice.

Of the total, 19 threats were against Notley, 16 were against Redford, 14 against Stelmach, and three each against Prentice and Klein.

Threats to Notley more serious

Most of the threats directed to the premiers were considered "low" threat levels but some directed at Notley, Redford and Stelmach were classified as "medium."

During the politically charged Bill 6 debate at the end of 2015, Notley became the online target of angry social media posts that said she should be shot, stabbed, or even thrown into a tree grinder.

Former Premier Dave Hancock, pictured with his family in September 2014, says it's much more difficult today for those in public office who have to deal with social media threats. (CBC)

Bill 6 brought Alberta farm and ranch workers under Occupational Health and Safety protection — a right already held by agricultural employees in every other province.

The backlash caused raucous protests around Alberta and in front of the legislature.

Tom Dombrowsky, who was on the security detail for Klein, said it was a different time back then. He encountered people from time to time who wanted to "blow off steam," he said.

Dombrowsky said Klein had two security officers in Edmonton and two in Calgary.

He recalled a couple of times where he had to grab some people because they were threatening to punch the premier, but never had to deal with threats on social media.

At a ceremony to unveil his portrait in the legislature Tuesday, former premier Dave Hancock said he wasn't in the job long enough to incite a political backlash, or get people angry.

"Everybody knew I was going," said Hancock, who served as Alberta's premier for six months in 2014 after Redford's abrupt resignation.

"It's one of the tragedies of what's happening now in public discourse," says Hancock. "There's more personal attack and less approach to policy,"

Notley declined to comment for this story.