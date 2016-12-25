After a politically nasty year that saw women politicians face a barrage of attacks on social media and angry demonstrators shouting to have them put behind bars, Premier Rachel Notley is optimistic there will be a return to civil discourse.

In a year-end interview with CBC News, Notley reflected on 2016, a year that saw hateful social-media attacks against MLA Sandra Jansen, and chants of "Lock her up" directed at the premier at an anti-carbon tax rally in Edmonton.

The chants were reminiscent of Donald Trump campaign rallies during the U.S. presidential election when crowds demanded that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton be sent to jail.

Notley said the impact of the "Lock her up" incident on the steps of the legislature caused a lot of people to extend their support, regardless of their political stripes.

"I just had people reaching out to say, 'Please know this is not what people think, please know this is not a way to engage.' And I've had people even who are not necessarily supportive of what our government is doing who have said this doesn't reflect who we are, and we are not behind this."

'Energetic political debate'

Notley said she's always been a huge advocate for "energetic political debate."

"I grew up in a political family, and I think that's healthy, and I encourage people to do it," she said.

But Notley suggests that when debate isn't based on facts, personality conflicts can overshadow the issues.

"That's not helpful, that's not the way you build a community, that's not the way you build a society, and I think that most Albertans would agree with me on this," Notley added.

Jason Kenney says poiticians who dismiss the anger and frustration of Albertans right now are making a 'huge mistake.' (CBC)

While condemning the personal attacks during the anti-carbon tax rally, PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney warned all politicians not to dismiss the public anger against the carbon tax, and the direction of the NDP government.

"Unfortunately, some small number of people find imprudent ways of expressing their frustration, but I don't think we should confuse the rhetorical excesses of some people with the two-thirds of Albertans who oppose the carbon tax," Kenney said.

Kenney said as he campaigns throughout Alberta, "There's a lot of despair and frustration. I encounter it every day."

Kenny's campaign was accused of hurling misogynistic insults at Jansen at a PC policy convention in Red Deer, in November.

'Reasonable forms of engagement'

At the time, Jansen was a candidate to become the new party leader. She later withdrew from the race and joined the NDP, citing the incidents of harassment and intimidation at the convention as a reason.

An investigation by the PC party acknowledged there was rude and ill-mannered behaviour" during the convention but concluded there was no evidence showing any leadership candidate had their supporters target another campaign.

Notley said she is an optimistic person and believes there will be a return to civil discourse,

"But it's up to all of us to conduct ourselves in a way that encourages that — to not reinforce the negativity or the less responsible forms of engagement.

"Freedom of speech is freedom of speech, but that doesn't mean that it should be rewarded where it falls outside what we think are the more reasonable rules of engagement."