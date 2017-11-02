Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her government will back Kinder Morgan in its appeal to the national energy regulator over permitting delays the company says it is facing from the B.C. town located at the terminus of its planned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

"One jurisdiction does not have the right to obstruct a project of national importance, which is why we will take every legal measure necessary to protect Alberta's interests and see this pipeline completed," Notley said in a statement Thursday.

"To that end, earlier today, the government of Alberta advised the [National Energy Board] of its intent to participate fully to support Kinder Morgan in its dispute with Burnaby."

Last week, Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. said it had been working for months in "good faith" with Burnaby, which has not yet granted the necessary permits for construction. The company said the city's failure to issue permits raises issues of jurisdiction.

Burnaby has long opposed the pipeline expansion, despite the federal government giving its approval.

Kinder Morgan claims the lack of permits from the city adds expensive hurdles to the $7.4-billion construction project.

The company said it is also asking the NEB to set up a process to make an "expedited determination" for such cases in future.

The pipeline expansion is scheduled to go online in December 2019.

"The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is critical to the national economy, and it's critical to Alberta. It has federal approval and it will be built," Notley said in the statement.

"Alberta is closer than ever to breaking the land-lock so that, finally, we can get full value for our oil from world markets. Although this delay is frustrating, it in no way diminishes our resolve to fight for this pipeline and see it through to completion."