Edmonton police are investigating after a man was found in a vehicle at a northwest Safeway parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday and were on scene at 137th Avenue and 127th Street for several hours after a body was found in the area.

Based on the investigation so far, EPS is considering the death to be non-criminal. They continue to investigate.

Liz Murphy, who works at a business nearby, told CBC News Saturday she saw five or six police cars surrounding a vehicle in the parking lot.

She said one customer told her the vehicle "looked like it had been running for a long period of time."

"Apparently, that's where they found the deceased person," Murphy said.

Police later went into the Safeway to ask for any security footage of the parking lot, she said.

Edmonton Police are asking anyone who has any information about the incident to contact them.