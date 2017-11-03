One person is dead after a house fire in north Edmonton Friday morning.

The person was discovered inside a burning home in near 98th Street and 156th Avenue in the Beaumaris neighbourhood, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Maya Filipovic.

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 9:45 a.m., and found the body inside the home upon arrival, Filipovic said.

The identity of the victim has not been released. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The fire was extinguished by 10:15 a.m. The cause remains under investigation and damage to the property has yet to be determined.

There was no one else home at the time of the fire, said Filipovic.

It's unknown if anyone else lives in the home, she said.