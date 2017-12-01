Demolishing Edmonton's iconic Northlands Coliseum could cost up to $25 million, the city says in a report going to council Tuesday.

In September, Northlands estimated the cost at $8 million.

The report from city administrators says the demolition cost could range between $15 million and $25 million.

The Coliseum, formerly known as Rexall Place, will permanently close on Jan. 1.

That's when the city will become responsible for the coliseum and the land surrounding it north of 118th Avenue. The land south of 118th Avenue, which includes the Expo Centre, will become the responsibility of the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC).

But Northlands Park, which includes the horse-racing track, will continue to be run by Northlands until the fall of 2018, when the racing season ends.

The report recommends the operating budget for EEDC be increased by $5 million so it can purchase Expo Centre's furnishings.

The report says the city is working to limit the number of jobs lost by connecting affected employees with future employment related to the Northlands site.

Until the future of the property north of 118th Avenue is determined, the report says, the city should look at interim uses, such as food-truck events.

"Interim use suggestions should be used as a tool to build relationships with the surrounding community, where possible", the report states.

An area redevelopment plan will identify short, medium and long-term uses for the site.

Northlands, a non-profit organization that was previously responsible for the site, wouldn't be out of the picture in the report's proposed plan. It would continue to operate K-Days and Farmfair International for five years.

@Travismcewancbc

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca