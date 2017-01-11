The Fort McMurray region will become so brutally cold Wednesday, residents will have to contend with conditions rivalling those forecast for the North Pole.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning for most of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, including Fort McMurray, Fort McKay, Anzac and Janvier. Parts of Lac La Biche County are under the same warning.

The coldest wind chill values will be between –40 and –45.

Although icy temperatures subsided somewhat overnight Tuesday, north winds are sweeping a strong front of Arctic air into the province, and the biting cold will come back with a vengeance Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to fall to –26 C in the afternoon with a wind chill making it feel as cold as –40.

By nightfall, temperatures will plunge to a low of –33 C with blistering winds that will make it feel more like –43.

People in the area are advised to dress appropriately and limit their time outside to avoid the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

The closest settlement to the North Pole is Alert, Nunavut, 800 kilometres away. Environment Canada doesn't have a current forecast for Alert, but on Tuesday it saw a chilly high –32 C and a low of –39.

At Resolute, Nunavut, 2,300 km from the North Pole, overnight temperatures Wednesday are expected to hover around –30 C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as –39.