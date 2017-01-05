A northern Alberta man faces an aggravated assault charge after a 10-week-old baby was admitted to an Edmonton-area hospital with "severe" injuries.

Peace River RCMP were notified on Nov. 29 that the baby had been admitted to hospital.

The extent of the child's injuries and details about the alleged attack were not disclosed by police.

"]The injuries] were severe enough to warrant a charge of aggravated assault as opposed to common assault," said Cst. Brennan Willenborg who declined to say whether the child was still in hospital.

The baby's identity is being kept confidential, in order to protect the identities of the victim and siblings, RCMP said.

A 35-year-old Nampa man has been charged in the case. He is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on Jan. 23.

The village of Nampa is about 25 km south Peace River.