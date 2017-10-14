Paul Schmitz is dusting off some old friends.

The head audio guru at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium is busy setting up a display of old gear in the first-floor balcony lobby space.

Paul Schmitz marvels at the old audio gear being dusted off for the 60th anniversary display. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"Over the last six decades the Jube has seen a tremendous evolution in audio technology," Schmitz said after dragging out the dinosaur-aged reel-to-reel tape recorder.

"After 35 years of sitting downstairs we plugged it in and it actually still works, a testament to its good engineering," he said.

Audio in the 2,500-seat auditorium is now all digital.

The Social Credit government of Ernest Manning built the northern and southern jubilee auditoriums, in Edmonton and Calgary respectively, in celebration of Alberta's 50th anniversary.

The longtime hub of Edmonton's art and culture, adjacent to the University of Alberta campus, has hosted a who's who on its stage since opening in 1957.

Audio at the Jube is state-of-the-art digital. (John Robertson/CBC)

In the 1960s, Gordon Lightfoot, the Alberta Ballet, and Edmonton Opera were regular performers at the Edmonton hall.

The 1970s saw Stompin' Tom Connors, Anne Murray and British prog rock band Procol Harum performing live with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

With the 1980s and 1990s came Celine Dion, Tony Bennett, Leonard Cohen and Bryan Adams.

Now 60 years later the hall is still drawing crowds.

According to general manager Leanne Smoliak, the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium books more than 200 events per year with an average attendance of around 350,000 patrons.

Now Smoliak and her team are prepping for a party.

The 60th anniversary open house on Oct. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. will feature free performances by the Alberta Ballet and Shumka Dancers in the main lobby, a backstage tour with the Edmonton Opera and view a display about the hall's history.

CBC Edmonton signs on from the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium with an opening concert on Nov. 7, 1961. (CBC)

Tim Yakimec has nothing but praise for the hall which he calls a "gathering place for great performances."

The general director of Edmonton Opera vividly recalls a star's wardrobe malfunction during a staging of La Boheme in the hall in the1980s.

"Her dress split open at the back and without even missing a beat all the chorus members gathered around her and moved around like a little blob to protect her so she wouldn't be exposed," Yakimec said.

The moment encapsulated for him the spirit of the show must go on and the celebration and joy of art.

You can see more from the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.