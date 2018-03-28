New
Police investigating home invasion, kidnapping and shooting in northeast Edmonton
A string of violent incidents that took place overnight in northeast Edmonton — including a home invasion, robbery, kidnapping and shooting — is under investigation this morning by city police.
5 people in custody, 1 man in hospital in wake of string of violent incidents
Five people are in custody and one man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, said police spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard in an emailed statement.
The statement identified the incidents as taking place in an area around Manning Drive and 18th Street.
"This is a complex investigation involving several scenes and investigators are still piecing together the facts," she said.
Police are expected to release more information later today.