Investigators are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire that forced dozens of residents from their homes on Friday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the Victoria Trail Apartments at 146th Avenue and 26th Street at around 6:30 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue spokeswoman Maya Filipovic said.

Fire crews found flames and thick smoke coming from the roof of the 40-unit complex and 44 firefighters worked to get the fire under control. The fire was declared out just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

In all, 32 suites were affected by the fire. No one was injured, and the cost of the damage has not been determined.

Investigators are returning to the scene Saturday.