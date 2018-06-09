Tornado touches down as thunderstorm moves northeast across Alberta

An Alberta Emergency Alert warns that a tornado has touched down near St. Paul, Alta., about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The alert warns the tornado may cause injury or damage. People in the area have been advised to seek shelter immediately.

An Environment Canada emergency alert issued just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday warned that a severe thunderstorm moving northeast could produce a tornado. The tornado warning first went into effect for the Lamont County region, but ended as the rotating storm moved toward the Smoky Lake region.

Storm NNW of St. Paul, Alberta <a href="https://twitter.com/PrairieChasers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrairieChasers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ReedTimmerAccu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ReedTimmerAccu</a> 4:05PM <a href="https://t.co/gfe22q6wms">pic.twitter.com/gfe22q6wms</a> —@BraydonMoreSo

The storm is moving at about 50 kilometres per hour. People in the area might see damaging winds, hail and intense rainfall, according to the Environment Canada website.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the initial alert reads. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

NEW: rotating wall cloud, near tornado, massive mothership supercell northwest of Denning Lake, Alberta near northern edge of North American road grid at 3:59 pm! <a href="https://twitter.com/breakingweather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@breakingweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SeanSchofer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeanSchofer</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZNmIS4mQCc">pic.twitter.com/ZNmIS4mQCc</a> —@ReedTimmerAccu

People in the path of the storm should seek shelter in a basement or reinforced structure, like a bathroom, stairwell or closet.

"Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible," an Alberta Emergency Alert reads. "Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls."

Motorists who can't get to shelter should move to a ditch or ravine, the Emergency Alert says.