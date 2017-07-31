Emergency officials are reminding the public to be careful around the North Saskatchewan River after a woman was swept away in the current on Saturday.

The woman was wading through the water when she lost her footing and was carried downstream, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Maya Filipovic said on Monday.

Edmonton police and fire crews arrived on scene at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

'It is quite a swift-moving current'

"The caller said they saw somebody floating down the river around the Rundle Park area and our first crew arrived a few minutes later," Filipovic said .

"We were able to make contact with her through our boat on the river about a half hour later, near the Gold Bar area."

The woman was taken to the 50th Street boat launch and transported to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with symptoms of hypothermia, said Filipovic.

"We always do want to remind people to exercise caution around the river," said Filipovic.

"It is quite a swift-moving current in the river so there certainly can be dangerous conditions with it, and our crews face certain dangers as well, going out to make those rescues."