Homicide detectives were called after a man who was assaulted in north Edmonton earlier this week died from his injuries.

Jarvis Katz, 28, was found by police Monday when they were called to a home near 118th Avenue and 80th Street.

Katz was treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital where he died two days later.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to contact them.