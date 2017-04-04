Edmonton police have arrested a 28-year-old man after another man was shot in northeast Edmonton last week.

The accused is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault and drug possession, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

On the afternoon of March 27, patrol officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 133rd Avenue and 66th Street.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The accused and complainant knew each other and both are known to police. Investigators believe the shooting was an "isolated incident," police said.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the man charged in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.