Two young people are in critical condition after a fire broke out in a north Edmonton home Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to 17808 93rd St. N.W. just before 9:30 p.m.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames to the kitchen, declaring the fire out at 9:52 p.m.

Two young people were pulled from the home and rushed to hospital.

It was originally reported the young people were both teens, but updated information Monday morning puts their ages at around eight and 17.

Deputy fire chief of operations Scott Macdonald says search and rescue pulled out two young people from the fire and rushed them to hospital.

Fire crews contained the fire to the kitchen and declared it out by 9:52 p.m. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

"It's not looking good," Macdonald said Sunday night. "They were both getting CPR at the time."

According to Alberta Health Services Monday morning the two are in critical condition.

Two other people, the mother and father of the injured, were also in the home at the time. The man was sent to hospital for precautionary reasons.