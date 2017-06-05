Two teens are in critical condition after a fire broke out in a north Edmonton home Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to 17808 93rd St. N.W. just before 9:30 p.m. When they arrived five minutes after the call, they found a home in flames.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and declared the fire out at 9:52 p.m.

Deputy fire chief of operations Scott Macdonald says search and rescue pulled out two teens from the fire and rushed them to hospital.

"It's not looking good," Macdonald said Sunday night. "They were both getting CPR at the time."

Macdonald had no further information on the teens' status.

Two other people, the mother and father of the teens, were also in the home at the time. The man was sent to hospital for precautionary reasons.