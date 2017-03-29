The only candidate in the Alberta Liberal leadership race is dropping out, two days before the nomination deadline.

Nolan Crouse, the mayor of St. Albert, announced his decision on his website Wednesday.

"While many may wonder the reason(s) for this decision, the reasons will be kept private and I will provide 'no comment' as to these varied questions and associated speculation," he wrote.

The deadline for nominations is Friday at 5 p.m. The party was planning to announce the winner on June 4.

David Swann has been the party's interim leader for the past two years. He was the only Liberal elected to the legislative assembly in the May 2015 provincial election.