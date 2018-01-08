The wages of Alberta's 30,000 registered nurses would be frozen for the next two years under a tentative contract agreement reached between their union and Alberta Health Services.

The United Nurses of Alberta said Monday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with AHS and is recommending its members accept the terms of a mediated settlement.

The tentative agreement calls for a zero per cent wage increase for two years but recommends wages to be re-opened to negotiation in the third year of the collective agreement, which expires in 2019.

In addition to job security, the agreement includes extended leave provisions and more flexible scheduling.

While presenting the Alberta government's second-quarter fiscal update in November, Finance Minister Joe Ceci suggested the government would like its public sector unions — including the 90,000-member Alberta Union of Provincial Employees — to accept wage freezes in current contract talks.

He specifically referenced the April announcement by the Alberta Teachers Association, which had reached a deal that did not include salary increases for teachers. That deal is set to expire at the end of this school year.

The UNA negotiating committee will present its findings to UNA locals on Jan. 25 in Calgary.