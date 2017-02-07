Two teenage boys charged with attempted murder after a careworker was attacked over the weekend at the Elk Island Child & Youth Ranch have been denied bail.

The boys — aged 14 and 15 — remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Youth Court on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Christina Gray called the attack a "tragic incident," but on Tuesday said she can't comment further until the investigation by Occupational Health and Safety officers has been completed, a process that could take months.

Gray also said she can't comment on the working conditions at the Elk Island Youth Ranch.

"When there's an OHS incident, sometimes a stop-use or stop-work order can be issued," Gray said. "At this point, none has been issued or ordered at this facility, and so they are able to continue operating."

A female careworker in her 60s remains in hospital following an attack at the youth ranch late Saturday night.

"My heart goes out to this person, as well as her family, her friends, the co-workers who've been impacted by this," Gray said.

Alberta has occupational health and safety legislation that provides guidelines for employers to protect their workers, the minister said. Employees can also call OHS officers personally if there are questions or concerns about their safety.

"Any Alberta worker should be able to go to their job and come home safely at the end of the day, and so I'm heartbroken that this happened," Gray said.

RCMP say the two boys assaulted the woman with a weapon inside a building at the ranch east of Edmonton just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, then fled in a stolen truck.

RCMP were called at 1:15 a.m., about two hours after the woman was assaulted. The woman, a caregiver at the ranch who is in her early 60s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Edmonton by STARS air ambulance.

The woman remains in hospital in stable condition, RCMP said on Tuesday.

The truck that was reported stolen from the ranch has since been found.

Because the investigation is now before the courts, RCMP say they will not be providing any more updates.

OHS investigation underway

Occupational Health and Safety were on scene gathering evidence and conducting interviews at the ranch Sunday and Monday. The workplace investigation will focus on staffing ratios, including whether the injured woman was working alone at the time of the attack.

In a statement issued Monday, the facility's management acknowledged the weekend incident and said it will continue to cooperate with "any and all investigations" of the RCMP, Children's Services and Occupational Health and Safety.

The the safety of staff, residents and the community is of "the utmost importance to our organization," the statement said.

"Even when every precaution is taken, unexpected incidents can occur, and we have procedures in place to support an appropriate and rapid response. At this time, our focus is on supporting the injured staff member, staff who responded and the youth in our care."

The two suspects have been identified by staff, but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both boys are previously known to police.