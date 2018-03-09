Concerned residents on both sides of the Alberta-B.C. border flooded police and fire dispatch lines with calls Friday after a suspected release of poisonous hydrogen sulphide from a gas plant west of Spirit River.

But the release was "a singular event and did not present an ongoing safety or health concern," Spirit River RCMP said in a news release Friday evening.

Hydrogen sulphide is a colourless and poisonous flammable gas with a strong smell of rotten eggs. It can be detected at concentrations ranging from 0.01 to 0.3 parts per million. At concentrations greater than 500 parts per million, exposure can be fatal.

Police said the suspected release was shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday at a gas plant northwest of Baytree, Alta., about 70 kilometres west of Spirit River and five kilometres east of the B.C. border.

Fire, police, Emergency Medical Services and industry safety personnel responded.

"The monitoring equipment on site did not register H2S levels in excess of 10 parts per million and ongoing air quality monitoring is not detecting any H2S present in the air at this time," RCMP said.

"Police and fire dispatchers are fielding a high volume of calls from concerned citizens in both Alberta and B.C. asking if they need to take precautions or be evacuated.

"At this time, there is no ongoing release and there is no risk to public safety. If the situation were to change, affected residents would be contacted directly as per industry emergency response plans that are currently in place."