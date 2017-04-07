RCMP say there's no risk to the public after they checked out a home in the Woodlands neighbourhood in St. Albert. for a possible drug-related threat.

RCMP, a hazardous materials team from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, and the RCMP's Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) were on scene to "clear a residence" on Waverly Drive, RCMP said in a release.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. Friday, Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

The situation was contained to a single home but police were asking people walking in the area to avoid the scene.

Some neighbouring houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution, RCMP said.

CLEAR teams are called to drug-related incidents, but Scott didn't say what kind of drugs were suspected to be at the home.

Scott wasn't aware of anyone arrested. RCMP continue to investigate.