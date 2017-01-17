Contractors that want to do business with the city will soon be required to disclose whether any former city staffers are involved with the company.

City council's executive committee discussed the so-called "cooling off" policy on Tuesday, but chose not to make recommendations about how long former employees should wait before they can be involved with companies that take on such contracts.

Instead, a conflict of interest committee will review all contracts involving former employees who worked with the city within the last one to two years.

Mayor Don Iveson said leaving that discretion with city staff is a good idea.

"I think that there's value in our staff working through which contracts should be a two-year cooling off period," Iveson said. "Which ones are less consequential, and where you might actually want the expertise of someone who understands what the city of Edmonton does, but after going through some review you can establish that there's nothing improper happening.

"I think hard-and-fast rules make good headlines but they don't necessarily make good procurement, good value for money."

Sand recycling audit prompted the new policy

The policy comes following a scathing audit of a program to recycle thousands of tonnes of winter sand, for years trumpeted by the city as a money saver.

In 2005, the city decided it would be cheaper to recycle the sand laid on winter roads rather than dispose of it in a landfill.

Last September, city auditor David Wiun questioned whether the city, which has spent $74 million on the program to date, actually reaped the annual $2.5 million of savings that had been forecast.

It turned out the city signed a contract with a city employee who negotiated the deal while setting up a company to do the work.

That revelation left councillors and staff calling for a so-called "cooling off" period for former employees who want to do business with the city.

Currently, city employees are governed by a code of conduct that says contracts must be awarded without offering advantage or favouritism to employees.

The new disclosure requirements are set to start in June.