No charges will be laid against a 26-year-old man after a 38-year-old man died after being injured in a fight at the Evergreen mobile home park in northeast Edmonton.

The older man was left fighting for his life with a severe head injury. He died in hospital Saturday, three days after the fight on Wednesday, July 12.

Edmonton police said after talking with the Crown prosecutors office, no charges will be laid.

The death is non-culpable, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police are not releasing any names in connection to the death.

The man's death is Edmonton's 28th homicide of 2017.