No charges will be laid in the death of a 13-year-old boy killed while riding his bicycle on a St. Albert street last month.

RCMP concluded that Darian Mar failed to stop before riding onto a residential street when he was hit by a van on June 8.

RCMP said speed, road conditions, weather, alcohol or other drugs were not factors in the collision.

A mechanical inspection showed the passenger van was in proper running condition with adequate brakes and no steering issues, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The report also said the windshield of the passenger van was free of damage and obstructions.