Police are investigating the death of a woman after her body was pulled from a river north of Edmonton on Saturday.

RCMP were called to the Lesser Slave River on Saturday at around 8 p.m. to a report of a body in the river. Slave Lake RCMP, along with the RCMP major crimes unit, continue to investigate.

"We don't know at this point whether or not the death is suspicious," Cpl. Curtis Peters with the RCMP said Sunday night.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are investigating whether there is any connection to the body found and a woman who was reported missing on Aug. 1. They said Nicole Brendan Robar, 21, was last seen in Slave Lake on July 8.

Peters said investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Robar between July 8 and early August to contact them.