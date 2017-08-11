Police have identified the body of a woman recovered from Lesser Slave River on Saturday as that of Nicole Robar.

Robar, 21, was reported missing on Aug. 1 and the Slave Lake RCMP now say her death is suspicious.

Investigators searched the river for evidence on Friday and are asking anyone with additional information to contact police.

The RCMP's major crimes unit is leading the investigation.

No additional updates are expected on the case until next week, according to a news release from the Slave Lake RCMP.